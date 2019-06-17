PML-N demands removing PCB chief

LAHORE: The PML-N has demanded dismissal of the PCB chairman, chief selector and other officials on the poor performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the ongoing World Cup. The demand was made by a parliamentarian of PML-N, Onaiza Fatima, who has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly, pleading that the entire nation was in a state of anger and anguish on the poor performance of the national cricket team, especially after their poor loss to India. The resolution said the PCB had failed to make proper planning and preparations, besides proper selection of players and even Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed the players as small timers (Railu Kattey). She demanded a high level investigation to identify causes of the failure and reported late night outings by the players before the match against India.