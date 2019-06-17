Hamza fears severe economic meltdown

LAHORE: Voicing concern over the current economical condition of the country, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has warned the PTI government to handle the situation seriously, which could worsen in the coming days.

Speaking on the floor of the Punjab Assembly while opening the debate over budget, He expressed dismay over the way the PTI government was handling the situation on economical front and stated that enemies of Pakistan had to do nothing to harm it as the country itself was heading towards disaster due to the wrong policies of the rulers.

The initial part of Hamza’s speech focused on the constant devaluation of Pakistani rupee against dollar, which now stands against Rs 157. He said before coming into power, the economic experts of the PTI used to predict a very improved and prosperous situation of Pakistan under the PTI, but, after coming into power, the situation had worsened. He said the government claimed to have received a foreign funding of $3.4b but its claims were contradicted by the ADB whose spokesperson stated that no such commitment had been made by it.

Besides, he said even the Chinese government had started to show concern over the way the CPEC project was being defamed by the sitting government which clearly showed the gravity of the situation under the present government. He said it was a matter of concern that stock market showed a decline of 200 per cent, whereas Pakistani exports under the PTI government had gone to touch the minus level.

He said contrary to pre-poll claims of the PTI’s economic wizards who were telling the nation that an investment of around Rs 200b would come to Pakistan once the PTI was in power, its volume had decreased up to 52pc. He said these figures were not created by him but had been mentioned in the official economic survey.

The opposition leader, while voicing concern over inflation, said it had made the life a common man miserable since the PTI government came into power, adding that the electricity rates had gone up by 20pc whereas gas prices increased by 146pc.

Rubbishing the pre-poll claims of the PTI over austerity measures, he said after coming into power, the expenditures of the Prime Minister’s House, chief minister protocol, helicopter and administrative expenditures had increased.

He said the expenditure of the PM House increased from Rs 986,000,000 to over 1 billion. Similarly, the expenditures on the helicopter, travel and protocol of the CM increased up to 35pc as compared to the past whereas the administrative expenditures had gone to Rs 1299b from 960b.

He stated the government had claimed to provide employment to millions of people before elections, whereas in reality, 1.2 million people in Punjab were searching for jobs out of which 0.8 million were women.

He said people associated to micro-businesses were suffering most due to an encroachment operation launched by the government, which turned them homeless and workless, whereas to save Bani Gala, even the Master Plan of Islamabad was changed.

Hamza said the PML-N government, for the first time in the history held local government elections on a party basis and around 50,000 representatives were elected in Punjab. On the other hand, the PTI government deprived these elected representatives of their mandate with a stroke of pen and instead empowered bureaucracy just to fulfill its own objectives.

The opposition leader criticized the government for allocating lesser funds for important sectors like Health, Education and Agriculture. He said it was strange that the government claimed to establish 9 hospitals which was impossible with the amount allocated for the health sector whereas projects like Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) launched by the PML-N had been targeted for political reasons.

He said liver specialists from foreign nations had come to serve Pakistan at the PKLI under the PML-N government but they returned after this project was targeted.

He said the government’s claims to set up six universities with lesser budget than the one allocated by the PML-N seemed an uphill task. The agriculture sector needed utmost attention but the government had not allocated the amount it deserved.

Hamza said the PML-N had returned every penny of the loan it sought for IMF programmes and it didn’t waste the money but spent it on projects like motorway and addressing power crisis, restoring peace in Karachi and generating business activity in the country.

Earlier, when Hamza started his speech, members from the Treasury benches started chanting slogans of ‘Chor, Chor’ and the sloganeering continued for sometime till Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi intervened.