Youth tortured to death by brothers over property row

FAISALABAD: A youth was allegedly tortured to death by his three brothers over a property dispute at Nishatabad on Monday. Shahbaz Khan asked his younger brothers accused Asif Ali, Arif Khan and Saeed Ahmad to pay the amount of his property share, which infuriated the accused. Later, the accused allegedly tortured him to death. Nishatabad police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, Rana Qasim Izhar of Khurrianwala was allegedly shot dead by accused Ehsan, Irfan and Adnan at Chak 75/RB Khurrianwala when he demanded his money back from the accused.

WOMAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A married woman was killed in an accident near Katchi Abadi on Monday. Qamar and his wife Nasreen were on their way when a loader hit their bike on Tota Road. As a result, the woman was killed on the spot.

Man’s body recovered: A body of a man was recovered from Abdullahpur bridge on Monday. According to a police spokesman, passersby spotted a body and informed the police. The deceased appeared to be a drug addict.