Tue Jun 18, 2019
June 18, 2019

Indian troops martyr two youths in IHK

National

June 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youths in Islamabad district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), on Monday. The youths were killed by the troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Bidoora-Achabal area of the district. The occupation authorities suspended mobile internet services in the district, Kashmir Media Service reported. Indian troops also launched massive cordon and search operations in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Bandipore districts. People took to the streets against the operation by the Indian army at Qaimoh in Kulgam district. The troops used brute force and fired pellets and teargas shells on protesters. Meanwhile, Indian troops arrested seven youth during house raids in different areas of Pulwama district, today.

