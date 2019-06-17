Iran, Pakistan Interior ministers discuss economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah met Deputy Interior Minsiter of Iran, Mr Zulfiqari, at his office in the Interior Ministry, Islamabad, on Monday, a spokesman of the ministry said. Both the ministers agreed on mutual cooperation regarding border related matters and economic cooperation. “We highly appreciate the cooperation and support given to us by Pakistan throughout,” said the Iranian Deputy Interior Minister. He further added that Iran will fully cooperate with Pakistan on all matters of mutual concern. He highlighted that things have improved for better regarding the security, drugs and human trafficking issues, and this could not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the government and law enforcement sectors of Pakistan. At this point, Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that brotherhood and bonding of people of Iran and Pakistan is exemplary and everlasting. He further assured full possible support from this side of the border to eradicate all menaces acting as hurdle in regional and economic development. Ambassador of Iran, Mehdi Honordoost, was also present during the meeting.