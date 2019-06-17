Trader’s house attacked

GUJRANWALA: The house of a trader was attacked on Monday. Reportedly, trader Shahzad had a monetary dispute with Qasim Gujjar and on the day of the incident, Qasim and his accomplices attacked his house and broke its doors and windows. They also fired in the air and created harassment in the area. Police have registered a case.

THREE GANGSTERS HELD: CIA police Monday arrested three members of an inter district dacoits’ gang and recovered cash, stolen goods and illegal weapons from them. According to DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar, proclaimed offender (PO) Fayyaz, gangsters Tanvir and Fiaz were involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents and were wanted by Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Jarranwala and Islamabad police. The police arrested them and recovered Rs 200,000, stolen motorcycles, cell phones and illegal arms.

POWER LOOMS FACTORY CAUGHT FIRE: A power looms factory caught fire on Monday and its machinery and material worth millions of rupees were damaged. Reportedly, the workers were executing their duty when one part of the factory caught fire and damaged machinery and raw material. Workers escaped injuries and came out of the factory immediately. Rescue-1122 team controlled the fire after hectic efforts of three hours.