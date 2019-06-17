Motorcyclist killed, another hurt in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Bombanwala police limits on Monday. Sajjad and his nephew Ahmed were returning to Daska from Gujranwala when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, both were injured and shifted to Civil Hospital where Ahmed succumbed to his injuries.
