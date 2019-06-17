Govt pressing police: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that the PTI government has been totally exposed and its claim that the police has been made apolitical has proved to be false.

Senator Mustafa Khokhar in his reaction to the police approaching court against his protective bail said that Imran Khan is using police to crush political opponents and acting as a dictator. “Police registered a laughable case against him under the pressure of PTI government and now court was approached against his bail on behest of government,” he said.

He said that according to record President Asif Zardari was arrested at 5.15pm whereas the case against him was registered at 4.30 pm. “How he could have tried to get President Zardari free from NAB's custody even before his arrest? This can only happen in new Pakistan,” he said.