close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Four killed over old enmity at Nankana hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: Four persons were killed and five others critically injured at the DHQ Hospital Nankana late Monday night.

There was old enmity between Akhtar Arain Group and Faisal Jatt Group. On Monday night, a quarrel took place between the groups over some issue at their village Bagha Chak. A large number of people from both the groups were injured and they came to DHQ Hospital for treatment. Indiscriminate cross firing took place between them at the hospital and as a result, Tanvir of Akhtar Arain Group, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Yousaf of Faisal Group were killed on the spot whereas Usama Javed, Abid, Nadeem, Naseer and Faisal Jatt were critically injured. The injured were referred to Faisalabad and Lahore hospitals.

Nankana Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad and DPO Muhammad Naveed along with heavy police contingent reached the crime scene. The firing incident spread fear among the patients and their attendants ran away to save themselves.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan