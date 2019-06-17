Four held in Vani case

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Police on Monday arrested four main accused who were allegedly involved in making an underage girl Vani.RPO M Umar told media that accused M Musa, who was the head of the jury, Nikah Khawan Khawaja Nizamul Din, Fayyaz and the father of the victim Muhammad Siddique were arrested by the police while police teams had been constituted to arrest 12 other accused persons. He said that Kala police had lodged a case on the complaint of SI Muhammad Asghar. It is pertinent to mention here that the jury belonged to Hutwani Tribe of Kala Colony and had declared 11-year-old Shagufta Vani on the charges that her father had developed illicit relations with the wife of Khadim Hussain. According to the FIR, M Siddique was allegedly forced to make his daughter Vani to solemnize with Fayyaz Hussain.