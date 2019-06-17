Minor boy electrocuted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A minor boy was electrocuted in Ghousiaabad locality on Monday. M Moosa, son of Qamar, was present at upper storey of his house when he touched a live electric wire and suffered a fatal electric shock and died instantly.
TRAIN KILLS MAN: A man died when a train hit him at Pirmahal on Monday. According to police, Muhammad Ahsan was crossing a railway track near a level-crossing when a train hit and killed him.
