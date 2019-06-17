Minor boy electrocuted

TOBA TEK SINGH: A minor boy was electrocuted in Ghousiaabad locality on Monday. M Moosa, son of Qamar, was present at upper storey of his house when he touched a live electric wire and suffered a fatal electric shock and died instantly.

TRAIN KILLS MAN: A man died when a train hit him at Pirmahal on Monday. According to police, Muhammad Ahsan was crossing a railway track near a level-crossing when a train hit and killed him.