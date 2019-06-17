Girl abducted, raped for a month dies in hospital

OKARA: A girl, who was abducted and raped for more than a month, died at the DHQ Hospital here on Monday.

The daughter of Rashid Ahmad, a resident of Mohallah Mustafabad, was present at her home when accused Naveed Shah of Samadpura Colony entered the house an allegedly abducted her on May 13.

Later, the girl was found in unconscious condition from a road. She was rushed to the DHQ Hospital where she died. Sources told that the girl was continuously raped by the accused. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam has taken notice of the incident and sought report from the DPO.

THREE RAPISTS BOOKED: Police on Monday booked three people on the charge of raping a girl at 49/3R village. According to the FIR, accused Sufian, Amjad and Babar had allegedly been raping the daughter of Zakir Ali for the last many months.

Later, the girl informed her father about the matter. The police have started investigation.

LIQUOR SEIZED: Police on Monday recovered 200 litres liquor. On a tip-off, the police raided the house of Nazeer Ahmad at 47/D village and recovered 200 litres liquor. The accused fled. The police have registered a case.

BODY RECOVERED: The body of a 10-year-old boy was found from 4-L Rajbah after two days here on Monday. Rehan Shahid had drowned in 4-L Rajbah while taking bath two days ago.