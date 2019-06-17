Four killed, 16 injured in clash between two groups

SARGODHA: Four people died and sixteen others sustained bullet injuries in a clash between two rival groups in Quaidabad police jurisdiction on Monday.

According to police, the Abdullah Dahar group of village Jhargal Channi had an old enmity with the Yaseen Khichi group over a land dispute. On the day of the incident, the men of both the groups traded firing at Jhargal Channi village, leaving Muhammad Ramazan, Jahan Khan, Hafeezur Rehman and Rab Nawaz Khan dead on the spot and 16 others wounded. Police are investigating.

Two drown in canal: Two people drowned in a canal in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Monday. According to police, Muhammad Ashraf of Bhera, Sakeena Bibi and Muhammad Yar were moving on a motorcycle when the motorcycle plunged into Shahpur Canal near Dhoori village.

As a result, Ashraf and Yar drowned and Sakeena was rescued. Rescue 1122 have fished out the body of Ashraf and search for the body of Muhammad Yar was in progress.

18 held with narcotics: Police Monday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. Police of different stations arrested accused Tanveer, Wasim, Akram, Ghulam Mustafa, Omar Farooq, Azhar Hayat, Zafar Iqbal, Mujahid Ali, Allah Ditta and others, and recovered 1.5kg hashish, 15 bottle liquor, seven pistols, two rifles and three shotguns from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Two murdered: Two people were shot dead in separate incidents in the precincts of urban area and Sadr police stations. According to police, Muhammad Sharif was moving on a motorcycle when three unknown assailants shot him dead near Chak 37/NB.

Accused Ghulam Murtaza and his accomplices shot dead his relative Muhammad Ashraf over a family dispute. Nine booked for power theft: The Fesco task force detected nine people involved in electricity theft across the district. On the report of Fesco task force, the police raided Satellite Town, Chak 24/NB, Chak 49/NB and arrested nine power thieves, including Mukhtar Ahmad, Awais, Noor Hayat, Muhammad Imran and others. Cases have been registered against the accused.