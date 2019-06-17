Fire erupts in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: A fire erupted at Nishtar Hospital on Monday. The fire broke out at ward 7 of the hospital. According to Rescue-1122, the fire was brought under control after efforts of one hour and patients were evacuated from the ward safely. The fire damaged various articles. The cause of the incident was not ascertained yet, however, the Rescue 1122 indicated that it could be triggered because of short circuit.