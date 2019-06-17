close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
A
APP
June 18, 2019

Fire erupts in Nishtar Hospital

National

A
APP
June 18, 2019

MULTAN: A fire erupted at Nishtar Hospital on Monday. The fire broke out at ward 7 of the hospital. According to Rescue-1122, the fire was brought under control after efforts of one hour and patients were evacuated from the ward safely. The fire damaged various articles. The cause of the incident was not ascertained yet, however, the Rescue 1122 indicated that it could be triggered because of short circuit.

