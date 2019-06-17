ECP seeks reply on Maryam’s appointment as PML-N vice president

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Maryam Safdar to submit by June 25 reply to the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators, challenging her appointment as party’s vice-president.

During the hearing before the three-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza, PTI lawyers strongly objected to the demand by PML-N lawyers that the petitioners should provide them the copy of notification of Maryam’s appointment as PML-N vice-president. PML-N lawyers contended that since PTI had filed the petition, it was incumbent upon them to produce a copy of the notification, indicating Maryam’s appointment as vice-president. However, the bench asked the PML-N and Maryam to submit their reply by or before June 25. Later, talking to media persons outside the Election Commission Secretariat, PTI MNA Farrukh Habib charged that yet again, PML-N had taken a U-turn and fled from the case before the Election Commission bench by saying Maryam was not the party’s vice-president and demanded notification copy from PTI lawyers.

Referring to the Raiwind meeting between PPP Chairman BIlawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Safdar, he said PML-N lawyers had rightly said so, as never a party chairman would meet the vice-president of another party. “Yesterday, the two puppets of corruption had a meeting in Raiwind, where Shahbaz Sharif, who is PML-N president, was missing from the event. To me, it appears, Maryam has imposed martial law on the party and has become party president on her own and that was why, a U-turn was taken today here,” he argued. PTI MNA, who is parliamentary secretary, continued that the jailed father of Maryam might issue an executive order regarding her daughter’s appointment as vice-president.

“There was a save-father meeting in Raiwind, where Bilawal reached travelling by an airplane worth billions of rupees and drank imported water from Germany and both sat on the imported furniture and then claimed to have talked about the poor people,” he remarked. He claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan had made people of Pakistan politically aware and they knew Bilawal did not do job worth even Rs5, whereas Maryam had born billionaire. PTI MNA wondered that how could they be seeking notification from them and it was like first presenting a Qatari letter and then backing out with regards to London flats. He called Maryam the Panama rani. Another petitioner PTI’s MNA Maleeka Bokhari said that they would strongly pursue the case and make sure that if Maryam was made PML-N vice-president, then she would be disqualified, as she was already disqualified by the apex court.