No criminal, drug cases pending in Model Courts of six districts

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Model Courts Sohail Nasir on Monday said that it is for the first time in history of the country that there is no criminal and drug cases are pending in 6 districts of the country. All the pending cases in 10 districts and federal capital would be disposed of by the end of July.

While briefing the media regarding the performance of Model Courts in Federal Judicial Academy DG Sohail Nasir said that all cases of murder and drugs would be disposed of in 10 districts till end of July, while in the eight districts the cases of murder and drug were in a single unit.

DG Model Courts said that in 2017 Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa gave the idea of model courts and implemented it after taking oath as Chief Justice of Pakistan in January 2019 and 116 Model Courts were established in the country after the approval of National Judicial Policy Making Committee. He said that 110 Model Courts were set up across the country to provide speedy justice and to clear the massive backlog of cases decided 5,647 cases including 2,236 cases of murder and 3,411 narcotics during last 48 days. He said, “Just because of the speedy justice we are receiving large number of requests for the transfer of cases in Model Courts. “Delay in court proceeding is also burden on economy,” he added and said that Model Courts has adopted modern technology for recording witness statements through online methods. Sohail Nasir said that due to extraordinary performance of the Model Courts the Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had approved the setting up of 57 more Model Courts that would start working from June 24.

DG Model Courts said that in order to decide pending cases on priority, 36 Model Courts in Punjab disposed of 660 cases of murder and 1,475 of narcotics while 26 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Model Courts decided 661 cases of murder and narcotics 1,024. Similarly 27 Model Courts in Sindh disposed of 597 murder cases and 541 narcotics cases, 19 Balochistan Model Courts decided 230 cases of murder and 237 cases of narcotics while two Model Courts of Islamabad disposed of 88 cases of murder and 134 cases of narcotics.