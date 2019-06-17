Railways freight fare increase

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In the wake of devaluation of Pakistani Rupee against US Dollar, Pakistan Railways has increased freight fare and parcel/ luggage charges by 10 and 5 percent, respectively, with effect from June 20, 2019. The increase in fare and luggage charges was announced by the Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad during a press conference recently. As per a press release of Pakistan Railways issued on Monday, fare and parcel/luggage charges of all freight trains were increased due to increase in prices of petroleum products.
