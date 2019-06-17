Bangladesh stun West Indies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAUNTON: Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant century clinched a remarkable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday. Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Linton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.
TAUNTON: Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant century clinched a remarkable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday. Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Linton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.