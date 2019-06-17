Bangladesh stun West Indies

TAUNTON: Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant century clinched a remarkable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday. Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Linton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.