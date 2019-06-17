No room for the corrupt in Naya Pakistan: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda and they are trying to hoodwink the people through their criticism for the sake of criticism. They should realise that the elements rejected by the people have lost their credibility nor have they any political future. The opposition should fully realise that people cannot be befooled through lies.
