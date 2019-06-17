close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
30 killed in triple suicide bombing in Nigeria

June 18, 2019

KANO, NIGERIA: Thirty people were killed late Sunday in a triple suicide bombing in northeast Nigeria, emergency services reported, in an attack bearing the hallmarks of the Boko Haram jihadist group. Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

