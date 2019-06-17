30 killed in triple suicide bombing in Nigeria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANO, NIGERIA: Thirty people were killed late Sunday in a triple suicide bombing in northeast Nigeria, emergency services reported, in an attack bearing the hallmarks of the Boko Haram jihadist group. Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.
