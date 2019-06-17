LRCA U-16 Inter-Zonal Cricket from July 1

LAHORE: Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Inter-Zonal Under-16 One-day Cricket Tournament will start from July 1 at different venues of Lahore Region. Four teams from each zone will participate in tournament and they all will be divided into two pools. The performers of inter-zonal under 16 tournament would be selected in LRCA U-16 team for forthcoming Inter- Region Under-16 Tournament. Zonal Presidents have been directed to submit four teams of their respective zones latest by June 5.