Wasim, Raja, Shoaib also slam team’s poor performance

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captains and Test cricketers not only slammed the team for their loss against India in the World Cup match but also demanded overall changes in the team as well as the cricket structure.

Team India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on DLS method in a high-voltage match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday at the Old Trafford, Apart from the fans the performance of the team came as a big disappointment for Wasim Akram who lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board after the unsatisfactory capitulation. Even former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar too slammed Pakistan team for their humiliating loss while commentator Ramiz Raja called for major changes in the team.

Akram backed Mohammad Amir and said, “I don’t know why did they drop Aamir in the first place. His presence even when he is not at his best is important. He is a senior bowler now and I believe he has a duty to guide the youngsters.” “It now seems that the match we won against England was an anomaly, and in reality we should have lost all the matches,” he said.

The ex captain lamented that the team has not improved in five years, neither it has gotten proper batsmen.