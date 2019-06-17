Tour de Khunjrab from 27th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) and Government of Gilgit- Baltistan join hands to organize second Tour de Khunjrab Cycle Race from June 27 to 30 with main aim to promote the game and to popularize tourist destination in the fabulous Northern Area.

Almost 300km race that would be covered in four legs would take around 70 cyclists from Ghulmat Nagar (Rakaposhi View Point-Gilgit) to Karimabad. This time around six cyclists each from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan would compete in individual and team competition. “We have successfully organized the event last year with the help of GB Government and hopefully this time around the race would be even more eye catching. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan federations have accepted our invitation and would send six cyclists each for the Tour de Khunjrab. In all we expect 65 to 70 cyclists paddling up for glory,” Syed Azhar Hussain Shah, PCF when approached said.

The Race has already taken the tag of the highest altitude cycle race of the world. “Yes, it is the fact that, Tour de Khunjrab is the race that takes the pedallists to the height of over 16000 feet that surely is the highest point for a cycle race in the world. It would be organized on the Karakoram Highway-the eighth wonder of the world which has given it a special significance,” said Farooq Ahmad, spokesman of GB Government. The second stage of the race would be meant for the Individual Time Trial. “Riders would start in one minute intervals in reverse order of General Classification.”

The first stage would take cyclists from Ghulam Nagar to Duikar, Second stage from Duikar to Sost and then third stage from Sost to Karimabad where the award ceremony will also be organized.

The third stage will start from Hunza. After passing through some iconic locations such as Attabad lake and Passu, will finish at Sost. Most of the route for this stage will have temperatures shifting between warm and cold. The finish location of Sost is expected to be cool like Hunza.

“Besides cyclists from each province and affiliated units including a private club, individuals from open category can also compete in the event. All the participants and team personnel must be insured against accidents and civil responsibility insurance at their own cost,” Azhar Shah said.

Secretary PCF said that ten thousand dollars would be distributed amongst position holders while all foreign players would be given extra 200 dollars as participation fee, irrespective of their position.

The race is being organized in the middle of the summer season in the region of Gilgit and Baltistan. The weather forecast is much cooler than the historically measured temperatures during the same time period. As cyclists progress from one stage to the next, the weather is expected to become progressively colder.