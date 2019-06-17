Don’t expect miracles from Pak team: Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Former batting legend and one of the key performers in the Pakistan World Cup 1992 winning campaign warned against expecting miracles from the national cricketers every time they land at the field, saying they have no ingredients of consistent performance in one-day cricket.

Talking to The News following Pakistan pathetic show against India the other day in Manchester, Miandad said majority of players representing greenshirts have very limited knowledge of playing tough cricket under demanding situation. “A good number of Pakistan team players are not well versed with the tough English conditions. You can expect one odd good performance from them but it would be difficult for them to perform in each and every match. In comparison, Indian batting line-up is too experience. More than one player have scored over six or seven thousand one-day runs. So they know well how to handle the situation. There is hardly anyone in Pakistan with such a big aggregate score,” Miandad maintained.

The former linchpin of Pakistan batting lineup pointed out that trapping majority of Pakistan batsmen has become easier these days. “It is easier to trap Pakistan batsmen who are playing as specialist batsmen. We have seen Australia and then India exploiting Pakistan batsmen weaknesses. I bet you I can bowl out all these batsmen for a low total, using mere mediocre bowling attack,” Miandad said

The former Pakistan captain maintained that majority of these new comers never have tried to learn from former stalwarts. “I remember Indian batsmen approaching me every now and then during my hey days to get a few tips on batting. It is totally different with Pakistan players. I know well that current players have never approached anyone to remove their batting weaknesses. They are continuing with what they have.”

Coming back to Pakistan’s one-sided defeat against India, Miandad said batting had never been Pakistan forte in recent past. “There was no other option but to bat first against India after winning the toss. We lost half of the game, the moment we decided to bowl first. I was surprised at the decision taken by Pakistan skipper.” The former batting legend said captain should first lead by example and then demand the best from other players. “If you set example for your charges, you can talk with them in language that is suited to them. Imran Khan as a captain was very clear with his players. He always used harsh language with those who were not performing. His motto was to perform or face the axe. But you can do that if you as captain don’t perform yourself.”

Miandad was also critical of foreign coaches associated with the team saying that they hardly knew what language Pakistani players understand. “These foreign coaches hardly know how to get the best from players. Foreign coaches treat these players like one from Australia and England. There is a huge difference between their comprehension and that of a Pakistan player whose grooming is totally different.”

Miandad admitted that since Wasim Akram had played years for Lancashire, the coaching staff and players should have consulted him on the behavior of the Old Trafford pitch. “Wasim himself is a part of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and have every right to give the true picture to team members.”