Perth to host Fed Cup final

SYDNEY: Perth was Monday named as host city for the Fed Cup final between Australia and France later this year — the first to be held Down Under for four decades. The women’s team showdown on November 9-10 will be played on hardcourts at the west coast city’s RAC Arena, Tennis Australia announced.

Recently crowned French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is expected to lead seven-time champions Australia in their first home Fed Cup final since 1978. They last won the title in 1974. “Women’s tennis is in an extremely powerful position in Australia at the minute and I’m so proud of every team member who has been a part of this two-year journey to reach the final.” Australia reached their first final in 26 years by seeing off Belarus in April, while France edged past Romania in the other semi-final.