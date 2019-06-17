Pakistan must summon ‘cornered tigers’ spirit: Arthur

MANCHESTER: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has vowed to remind his players of the “cornered tigers” spirit which Imran Khan instilled in his team-mates to win the 1992 World Cup. An 89-run defeat by arch rivals India in Manchester on Sunday has left Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals hanging by a thread, with only minnows Afghanistan below them in the 10-team table. Yet Pakistan now find themselves in exactly the same position as when they won the 1992 World Cup — a tournament which, like this one, featured a round-robin group phase. They now have three points from five matches with only one win — a surprise success against hosts England — three defeats and a no-result. As happened in 1992, Pakistan started this World Cup with a defeat by the West Indies. But 27 years ago they had a famous rained-off match against England at Adelaide and that single point gained from the washout helped Pakistan sneak into the semi-final. Then they beaten minnows Zimbabwe and lost to South Africa and India before defeating Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in their last three group matches.