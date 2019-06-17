Pakistan must summon ‘cornered tigers’ spirit: Arthur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANCHESTER: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has vowed to remind his players of the “cornered tigers” spirit which Imran Khan instilled in his team-mates to win the 1992 World Cup. An 89-run defeat by arch rivals India in Manchester on Sunday has left Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals hanging by a thread, with only minnows Afghanistan below them in the 10-team table. Yet Pakistan now find themselves in exactly the same position as when they won the 1992 World Cup — a tournament which, like this one, featured a round-robin group phase. They now have three points from five matches with only one win — a surprise success against hosts England — three defeats and a no-result. As happened in 1992, Pakistan started this World Cup with a defeat by the West Indies. But 27 years ago they had a famous rained-off match against England at Adelaide and that single point gained from the washout helped Pakistan sneak into the semi-final. Then they beaten minnows Zimbabwe and lost to South Africa and India before defeating Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in their last three group matches.
MANCHESTER: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has vowed to remind his players of the “cornered tigers” spirit which Imran Khan instilled in his team-mates to win the 1992 World Cup. An 89-run defeat by arch rivals India in Manchester on Sunday has left Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals hanging by a thread, with only minnows Afghanistan below them in the 10-team table. Yet Pakistan now find themselves in exactly the same position as when they won the 1992 World Cup — a tournament which, like this one, featured a round-robin group phase. They now have three points from five matches with only one win — a surprise success against hosts England — three defeats and a no-result. As happened in 1992, Pakistan started this World Cup with a defeat by the West Indies. But 27 years ago they had a famous rained-off match against England at Adelaide and that single point gained from the washout helped Pakistan sneak into the semi-final. Then they beaten minnows Zimbabwe and lost to South Africa and India before defeating Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in their last three group matches.