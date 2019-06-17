Fans make peace after India’s win against Pakistan

MANCHESTER: Passionate fans from both sides of cricket’s fiercest rivalry preached sporting peace after India’s World Cup thrashing of Pakistan on Sunday in front of an estimated global TV audience of a billion people. Despite the volatile political relations between the two countries, the majority of fans were determined that the sporting battle remained good natured. “India and Pakistan have long been rivals in the cricket field but we have to move on from the hatred,” Amit Jain, an Indian at the match told AFP. “This is not war, so take it as a game. All those news channels that were trying to spread hate are looking for some other news now. “This is done and dusted for them. So we should realise this and grow up,” the 43-year-old London businessman added. Most of the Pakistan supporters trudged away from Old Trafford early when rain interrupted with their team struggling at 166 for six after 35 overs. “India is a great team, no doubt about it and (India captain Virat) Kohli is a man who leads from the front,” said dejected Pakistan fan Ashraf Ali. “We knew we had little chance but had to keep our morale up by saying that we are going to win “It was fun sitting alongside our Indian friends and watching a good game of cricket. That’s how it should be. Peace is what we need.”