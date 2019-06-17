close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 18, 2019

Fans make peace after India’s win against Pakistan

Sports

AFP
June 18, 2019

MANCHESTER: Passionate fans from both sides of cricket’s fiercest rivalry preached sporting peace after India’s World Cup thrashing of Pakistan on Sunday in front of an estimated global TV audience of a billion people. Despite the volatile political relations between the two countries, the majority of fans were determined that the sporting battle remained good natured. “India and Pakistan have long been rivals in the cricket field but we have to move on from the hatred,” Amit Jain, an Indian at the match told AFP. “This is not war, so take it as a game. All those news channels that were trying to spread hate are looking for some other news now. “This is done and dusted for them. So we should realise this and grow up,” the 43-year-old London businessman added. Most of the Pakistan supporters trudged away from Old Trafford early when rain interrupted with their team struggling at 166 for six after 35 overs. “India is a great team, no doubt about it and (India captain Virat) Kohli is a man who leads from the front,” said dejected Pakistan fan Ashraf Ali. “We knew we had little chance but had to keep our morale up by saying that we are going to win “It was fun sitting alongside our Indian friends and watching a good game of cricket. That’s how it should be. Peace is what we need.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports