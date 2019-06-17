Roy to miss England’s next two WC games

MANCHESTER: England opener Jason Roy will miss the hosts’ next two World Cup matches with a torn left hamstring, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

Roy, who suffered the injury while fielding during England’s win over the West Indies on Friday, has been ruled out of Tuesday’s group fixture against Afghanistan at Old Trafford and Friday’s match against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan, who suffered a back spasm in the field against the West Indies, and like Roy did not bat in that match, will be assessed ahead of the Afghanistan clash and could yet play against the tournament minnows. But with England well on course for the semi-finals, team management may not risk the batsman in a match they should win without him. “England batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during West Indies’ innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on Friday due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London,” a team spokesman said. “The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week.