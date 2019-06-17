Shakib shines as B’desh shock Windies

TAUNTON, United Kingdom: Bangladesh powered to the second highest run chase in World Cup history as Shakib Al Hasan’s brilliant century clinched a memorable seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Monday.

Shakib blasted 124 from 99 balls and Linton Das hit a superb 94 from 69 deliveries to lead Bangladesh to 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare at Taunton.Bangladesh’s joint highest one-day international run chase put them behind only Ireland’s 329-7 against England in 2011 in the history of successful World Cup chases.

Mashrafe Mortaza’s side remain in with a chance of reaching the semi-finals after their second win in five matches.Needing 322 to claim their second win of the tournament, Bangladesh were powering towards victory as they repelled the West Indies’ barrage of bouncers to reach 248-3 after 34 overs at Taunton.

Shakib was unbeaten with 13 fours in his 83-ball innings, while Liton Das was 47 not out from 41 deliveries.Only once previously have Bangladesh managed 322 batting second, against Scotland in 2015, while the highest chase so far in this World Cup was New Zealand’s 248 against Bangladesh.

But the Tigers had already posted 330 in the first innings of their win over South Africa earlier in the competition and they were well on course to make history against the West Indies.

Opener Tamim Iqbal paved the way in the chase with six fours in his 53-ball innings of 48 before being superbly run out by Sheldon Cottrell.Tamim, who hit over 30 for the first time in the tournament, and Soumya Sarkar had taken the score to 50 in the ninth over.

But Soumya was dismissed for 29 when he scooped Andre Russell to Chris Gayle in the slips.There were huge cheers from the Bangladesh fans around the ground when Shakib became just the second player to score 6,000 career ODI runs for the Tigers.

After reaching his fifth successive ODI 50, Shakib — who scored 121 against England earlier in the tournament — took command with a scintillating innings that climaxed when he stroked a boundary to reach his century.

Earlier, Shai Hope’s 96 and the joint-fastest fifty of the tournament from Shimron Hetmyer helped them reach 321-8.The Windies couldn’t be contained in the second half of the innings as Hope laid the foundations for his country’s fourth highest World Cup score with a resolute 121-ball innings.

Hitting around Hope, Evin Lewis made 70 from 67 balls before Hetmyer smashed 50 in 26 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes.

It was the equal fastest 50 in this year’s tournament and the third quickest by a West Indies batsman in World Cup history.West Indies opener Gayle was expected to wreak havoc in the tournament, but the big-hitting 39-year-old has only managed scores of 50, 21 and 36.

Brief scores: West Indies 321/8 in 50 overs (E. Lewis 70, S. Hope 96, S. Hetmyer 50, Saifuddin 3/72, Mustafizur 3/59, Shakib 2/54. Bangladesh 322/3 in 41.3

overs (Shakib Al Hasan 124*, Liton Das 94).