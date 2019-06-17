Russia drops extortion charge against editor

SAINT PETERSBURG: A Russian court on Monday released a local newspaper editor and former lawmaker who had been facing extortion charges, following an outcry from supporters and international organisations.

Igor Rudnikov, founder and editor of the weekly Novye Kolesa (New Wheels) in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, had been in detention since November 2017, accused of extorting $50,000 from a senior investigator.

The prosecution had demanded a 10-year sentence in a strict-regime penal colony for the 53-year-old.Supporters had vehemently contested the charges, saying they were punishment for his independent journalism. On Monday, a district court in Russia´s second largest

city of Saint Petersburg ruled there were no grounds to convict him of extortion, but found him guilty of a lesser charge of acting without lawful authority.

The judge set him free because the new charges are not punishable by jail.He was sentenced to community service but is exempt from it because of the time spent in detention.Speaking to reporters afterwards, Rudnikov said he was surprised by the verdict.

“I thought that justice would prevail in two to six years but I did not think that it would happen today,” he said.In June 2017, Rudnikov´s newspaper claimed that the head of the powerful Investigative Committee for the Kaliningrad region, Viktor Ledenev, owned a luxury country house he had not declared as an asset.

Several months later Rudnikov was badly beaten and arrested.Supporters and international organisations had condemned the case against Rudnikov, with Reporters Without Borders saying he was a “victim of a politically-motivated reprisal”.

The court ruling on Monday is a rare victory for Russia´s embattled rights community and independent journalists and comes shortly after criminal charges were dropped against Moscow-based reporter Ivan Golunov.