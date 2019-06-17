Neymar future at PSG clouded

PARIS: With Paris Saint-Germain reportedly ready to listen to offers for Neymar while Paul Pogba has publicly declared that he wants a “new challenge” away from Manchester United, the summer transfer window in Europe could see considerable upheaval at several of the continent’s biggest clubs.

PSG’s ongoing quest for Champions League success has seen them bring back former sporting director Leonardo, and one of the Brazilian’s first jobs could be trying to find a buyer for his compatriot, two years after PSG signed Neymar for a world record fee of 222 million euros.

On Monday, sports daily L’Equipe reported that PSG “would not stand in the way of him departing” and added that Neymar “also sees his future away from Paris”. Agent Pini Zahavi, involved in the deal that brought the Brazilian to the French capital from Barcelona, is said to be actively trying to do a deal to take the player back to Spain.