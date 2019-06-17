Injured Roy to miss next two games

MANCHESTER: England opener Jason Roy will miss the hosts’ next two World Cup matches with a torn left hamstring, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

Roy, who sustained the injury while fielding during England’s win over the West Indies on Friday, has been ruled out of Tuesday’s group fixture against Afghanistan at Old Trafford and Friday’s match against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan, who suffered a back spasm in the field against the West Indies and did not bat in that match, will be assessed ahead of the Afghanistan clash but he expects to play against the tournament minnows.

“England batsman Jason Roy, who left the field during West Indies’ innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup fixture on Friday due to left hamstring tightness, underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London,” a team spokesman said. “The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. He is set to miss England’s next two matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup against Afghanistan (18 June) and Sri Lanka (21 June).”

Morgan, speaking at a pre-match press conference on Monday, said he intended to play against Afghanistan after coming through an indoor net session at Old Trafford. “It’s drastically improved,” he said of his back. “I’ve had a hit in the nets and I’m aiming to play tomorrow,” the middle-order batsman added. “If the game was today I think I could play. It all depends on how I pull up in the morning.” Morgan said Roy would be replaced at the top of the order by James Vince, the reserve batsman in England’s 15-man squad.