Start performing or face the axe: Sarfraz warns team

MANCHESTER: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed strongly criticised his teammates for their failure to perform in the high-stakes World Cup match against arch-rivals India and warned of severe consequences if they continue to fail on every front in the tournament, sources told Geo News.

In a dressing room meeting called after the humiliating 89-run defeat against India, the skipper warned if the team is knocked out of the tournament, he will not be the only one to be relieved from his duties.

“It is foolish to think that I will be the only one going home. God forbid if something bad happens with the team, I will not be the only one facing the brunt, many others will also be relieved,” the skipper was quoted as saying.

Coach Mickey Arthur and senior players remained silent during the Sarfraz’s talk to the team, and the players were said to be listening with their heads down. Sarfraz then directed the team to forget the recent defeat and concentrate on the remaining four matches of the tournament.