Avalanche strands climbers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An avalanche has left a group of four Italian and three Pakistani climbers stranded on a mountain in Pakistan’s north, according to an Italian diplomat and two mountaineering workers.

Tour operator Ashraf Aman, who arranged the expedition, said the avalanche hit the seven mountaineers when they were descending. Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo confirmedMonday’s incident happened in the district of Ghizar but gave no further details.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club, said authorities are trying to send a helicopter to Ghizar on Tuesday to rescue the stranded climbers and bring them safely back to the base camp.