Brit bride’s Pakistani husband gets relief

LONDON: The Punjab Police has given assurances that the case against the husband of a 19-year-old British Pakistani bride has been cancelled by the Mirpur police after the harrowing story of Afshah Sanam was highlighted by The News and Geo.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special envoy for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari took the matter up with Punjab Police after reading the story in The News and issued instructions to the police to listen to the concerns of the British Pakistani bride. Labour MP Naz Shah also issued a statement in support of the woman and called on the Pakistani authorities to intervene in the matter.

On Monday, a senior officer of the Lahore police told the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis that he had spoken to Inspector General AJK and told him to cancel the case as a Nikah Nama (marriage certificate) has been presented to them. The senior police officer gave assurances that he contacted the family of the bride, assured them of security and also provided them security. “The AJK police will not bother them again,” the police officer said.

Naz Shah MP said she had spoken to Zulfi Bukhari and he assured her of his help. She said she has been updated that the matter has been resolved and that the girl and her husband will not be bothered again. “The fact is they entered into a proper Nikah and did nothing wrong,” said the MP.

The Capital City Police Lahore on Sunday visited the home of her Afshah Sanam’s husband Saul Steve, 27, in Lahore. After hearing the news on Monday, Afshah and Steve thanked Geo and The News for highlighting their case.

They said: “We would like to thank Geo News once again and also a special thanks to Zulfi Bukhari and Naz Shah for their help. The News reporter Murtaza Ali Shah helped us a lot through his reporting. If it wasn’t for him, no one would have listened to us as fast.”

Afshah said: “I really did love Pakistan and I wanted to settle my life there but I lost trust. I hope the Mirpur police change the way they work and help those who are actually in danger. I will be going back to Pakistan soon.”