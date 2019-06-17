Pakistan most significant country in the world: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said due to “hectic efforts” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the global community is looking towards Pakistan as “the most significant country in the world, blessed with huge strategic and investment opportunities”.

He was speaking to PTI senators who called on him here at the Prime Minister’s chamber at Parliament. Khan expressed was optimistic that “soon, the country would attain progress and prosperity”.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq and Senator Faisal Javed were also present during the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Khan told the senators about his vision over their role in the affairs of the Upper House of Parliament by saying that people considered them as their representatives to work for their rights and expectations. Public confidence in their representatives increased when the latter gave voice to their expectations, he added. Matters related to parliament and legislation, especially to budget proposals came under discussion.