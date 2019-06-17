close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
June 18, 2019

Pakistan most significant country in the world: PM

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
June 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said due to “hectic efforts” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the global community is looking towards Pakistan as “the most significant country in the world, blessed with huge strategic and investment opportunities”.

He was speaking to PTI senators who called on him here at the Prime Minister’s chamber at Parliament. Khan expressed was optimistic that “soon, the country would attain progress and prosperity”.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq and Senator Faisal Javed were also present during the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

Khan told the senators about his vision over their role in the affairs of the Upper House of Parliament by saying that people considered them as their representatives to work for their rights and expectations. Public confidence in their representatives increased when the latter gave voice to their expectations, he added. Matters related to parliament and legislation, especially to budget proposals came under discussion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story