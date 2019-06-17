Shahbaz vows not to let ‘people’s enemy’ budget pass

LAHORE: Shahbaz Sharif has vowed that opposition parties will “try our best” not to let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s budget pass, as he termed the government’s maiden attempt at a full-scale budget an “enemy of the people”.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) made the remarks as he was heading and addressing the party’s joint parliamentary meeting, Geo News reported. Leaders of allied parties were also present during the discussion.

According to Geo News sources, various matters, including Pakistan’s political and economic conditions as well as a plan of action for the Opposition’s protest campaign came under discussion. A strategy to deal with the federal budget being passed in the Parliament was also contemplated.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz termed the budget the “enemy of the people” and said they would come with full force to not let it pass. “It is the first time in the parliamentary history that an incumbent government itself is not letting a review of the budget start,” Sharif said, which he believed is “deliberate”.

Claiming a multitude of rumours about him have been circulated, the PML-N leader said he met his brother, Nawaz Sharif, who he said was in high spirits but concerned about the conditions in the country.

Earlier, Shahbaz opened the budget debate in the National Assembly but his speech was interrupted for the second time in protests. Despite the directions of chair for order in the House, the protest continued and the House was adjourned to meet again on today (Tuesday).

Initially, Shahbaz demanded of the chair to issue production orders of detained members of the House and then opened budget debate.