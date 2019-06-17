close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
June 18, 2019

Gen Bajwa reaffirms full support to CPEC security

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
June 18, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Han Weiguo, Commander People Liberation Army, Ground Forces of China, People Republic of China visited the General Headquarters on Monday and called on Gen Bajwa.

During the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed. The visiting general lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

The Army chief reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for CPEC security. Earlier on Gen Han’s arrival at the General Headquarters, a contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting general laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story