Gen Bajwa reaffirms full support to CPEC security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Han Weiguo, Commander People Liberation Army, Ground Forces of China, People Republic of China visited the General Headquarters on Monday and called on Gen Bajwa.

During the meeting matters related to regional security and professional interest were discussed. The visiting general lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

The Army chief reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for CPEC security. Earlier on Gen Han’s arrival at the General Headquarters, a contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting general laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.