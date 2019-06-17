Suspending parliament for Brexit dangerous: Hinds

LONDON: Suspending Parliament to ensure the UK leaves the EU would be “dangerous”, a cabinet minister has said.

The Education Secretary said the move would set a bad precedent, and it is “vital” Parliament approves whatever approach is taken.

Damian Hinds, who has openly backed Michael Gove to be next Tory leader, drew on the results of the Brexit referendum to say people had voted to regain parliamentary sovereignty.Speaking after a speech on social mobility, in central London, he said: “We are a parliamentary democracy and we just had 17.4 million voting to make sure we take back control. That means our parliamentary sovereignty.

“We are not repatriating powers to then dismiss Parliament out of the building. It is absolutely vital that Parliament approves whatever approach we take. And to be frank, if you start talking about doing things without parliamentary approval, I think that is actually a rather dangerous route, and a dangerous precedent. In a liberal democracy, a parliamentary democracy, that is absolutely not a precedent that you want to go anywhere near.”

His comments came after leadership hopeful Dominic Raab received a grilling on the issue from his rivals on Sunday’s televised debate. Earlier in the month the former Brexit secretary refused to rule out proroguing Parliament — bringing an end to the session — to prevent MPs blocking the UK’s withdrawal.

In the debate Raab said of the option: “I don’t think it is likely but it is not illegal. The moment that we telegraph to the EU we are not willing to walk away at the end of October, we take away our best shot of a deal.” But International Development Secretary Rory Stewart said shutting down Parliament was “undemocratic” and “deeply disturbing” and would not work.

Notably absent from the debate was leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson. Despite his backing of Environment Secretary Gove, Hinds said he would be willing to serve under Johnson. “We are a team, and whoever is the team captain, we are a team,” he added.