Pakistan, UK to partner up against money laundering

LONDON: Home Secretary Sajid Javid has expressed the British government’s desire to be seen as a partner of Pakistan in the two countries’ joint efforts against money laundering and organised crime.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who called on Javid at his office in the House of Commons here on Monday, where the two expressed a firm commitment to “inhibit elements who are involved in carrying out malicious campaigns against Pakistan on UK soil to sow the seeds of discord”, a press release from the Pakistan High Commission said.

Both ministers underscored the importance of working together for the repatriation of stolen financial assets abroad and to intensify domestic efforts for return of this wealth in accordance with international legal instruments and conventions against corruption.

Qureshi and Javid also discussed matters of bilateral interest and reviewed the ongoing security cooperation under the institutional framework of Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD). High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria accompanied the foreign minister.

Pakistan and the UK reaffirmed their continuing collaboration between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries at the operational level and counter-terrorism measures in accordance with the National Action Plan.

Qureshi thanked the UK Home Secretary for the technical assistance and support that is being provided by the UK government. They agreed to continue their governments’ joint efforts for developing the capacity building of public departments and information sharing as part of their commitment to achieve greater success in the global fight against terrorism, organised crime and illegal migration.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to curb money laundering practices and to build upon the justice and accountability partnership arrangement between the two countries.

Javid expressed the UK government’s desire to be seen as a partner of Pakistan in their joint efforts in anti money laundering and to tackle organised crime. Both Ministers underscored the importance of working together for the repatriation of stolen financial assets abroad and to intensify domestic efforts for return of this wealth in accordance with international legal instruments and conventions against corruption.

Matters relating to immigration and visas were also discussed during the meeting. Foreign Minister Qureshi also apprised the Home Secretary of the liberalisation of Pakistan’s visa regime that is being done to facilitate British nationals particularly business persons and tourists. The foreign minister underscored the need for a dialogue on legal migration which would be in line with the emerging requirement of human resource. “Pakistan is rich in human capital,” he said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is currently in the UK for the fourth review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) between Pakistan and the UK.