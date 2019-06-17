RWMC set-up awareness camps

Rawalpindi: On the directives of CEO RWMC, RWMC and Albayrak set-up awareness camps near Nawaz Sharif Park, UC-17, says a press release.

The purpose of this campaign was to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and educate the public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it. In this drive Manager Communications RWMC Nasir Mir and Manager Communications Albayrak Aneela Suleman were also present.

In this awareness camp, the visitors were educated regarding the significance of cleanliness and precautionary measures against dengue fever to get rid of it. The communications teams briefed the public that we don’t have to get scared to dengue; we have to fight against it. We have to adopt cleanliness to fight against this fever. Both managers Communications said that by adopting cleanliness drive they can resist dengue and other diseases. Teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the localities and pedestrians passing by the awareness camps.

Moreover public was also informed about company’s helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it. This country is ours, this city is ours, and this place is ours, so we have to be a responsible citizen, join hands with Albayrak & RWMC to make it a waste free zone.