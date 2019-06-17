close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 18, 2019

Venezuela bus accident kills 18

World

AFP
June 18, 2019

CARACAS: At least 18 people were killed on Sunday in a bus accident in a rural area of western Venezuela, police said.

"Fourteen deaths were reported at the scene of the accident, 33 injured were transferred to the hospital in Villa del Rosario, where four of them died," police said in a report seen by AFP.

The accident occurred in a rural area of Zulia state which borders Colombia. According to a preliminary investigation, a tire burst while the bus was traveling "at an excessive speed."

The bus was carrying 58 passengers, according to witnesses interviewed by the local Panorama newspaper. Venezuelan roads are often in a deplorable state due to lack of maintenance, and passenger vehicles are frequently very dilapidated.

Around 10,600 people died in road accidents in Venezuela in 2016, according to World Health Organisation estimates in its 2018 global road safety report. Its road fatality rate of 33.7 per 100,000 inhabitants is among the worst in the world.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World