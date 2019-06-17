Duterte downplays ‘sinking’

MANILA: The sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in the disputed South China Sea was "just a collision", the Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday as he moved to soothe anger over the crash.

The typically brash Duterte urged calm in his first public comments about the June 9 incident, which has fed into outrage over China’s expansive claims to the resource-rich waterway. Critics have voiced anger over the Chinese trawler’s failure to rescue the 22 Filipino fishermen after what some Philippine officials have called a "hit-and-run" incident.

"Do not believe those stupid politicians. They want to send the Navy," Duterte said. "That is just a collision of boats. Do not make it worse," Duterte added as he addressed the Philippine Navy, reiterating the country was not ready to go to war against China.