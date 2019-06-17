Former first lady Torres takes lead in Guatemala presidential vote

GUATEMALA CITY: Former first lady Sandra Torres was in the lead after partial results early on Monday from Guatemala’s presidential election, following a tumultuous campaign that saw two leading candidates barred and the top electoral crimes prosecutor flee the corruption-weary country.

With 49 percent of votes counted after Sunday’s polls, Torres was on just under 24 percent while her closest rival Alejandro Giammattei was on 15 percent, the Electoral Supreme Court (TSE) said.

With a crowded field of 19 candidates, counting has been slow and no one is expected to poll more than the 50 percent required to avoid a runoff on August 11. After casting her ballot, Torres, of the centre-left Unity of Hope party (UNE), said she was "optimistic, we’ve worked hard... I’ll be the first woman president."

Her closest rival, Giammattei, a doctor from the conservative VAMOS party, denounced an "irregular" electoral process after several candidates were excluded from the race to succeed unpopular outgoing president Jimmy Morales.

Morales had called on Guatemalans to turn out in droves to vote, but when he did so he was accosted by a young man who blasted him for being "the worst president in Guatemala’s history."

Morales, sporting a Guatemala football jersey, kept his calm, replying: "May God bless you, my friend." Voting went smoothly, apart from a few isolated exceptions, the TSE said.

In San Jorge, a town in the eastern Zacapa department where drug traffickers are particularly active, voting had to be suspended due to death threats made against electoral authorities, Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart said.

Eight million Guatemalans were eligible to vote and some 40,000 police were on duty for the election, with the military deployed to guard "critical points", including prisons. Separately, police arrested former general Luis Mendoza in the town of Salama after he had cast his ballot.

He is accused of participating in massacres of indigenous people during Guatemala’s civil war from 1960 to 1996. Gang violence, poverty and news of the streams of US-bound Guatemalan migrants dominated campaigning.

The country’s top anti-corruption campaigner, former attorney general Thelma Aldana, is not among the candidates. She was expected to poll strongly, but was barred from running last month over allegations of irregularities dating from when she was a barnstorming public prosecutor.