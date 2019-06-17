close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
AFP
June 18, 2019

Erdogan pays tribute to ‘martyr’ Mursi

World

AFP
June 18, 2019

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday paid tribute to former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi who died in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a court session, calling him a "martyr".

"May Allah rest our brother Mursi, our martyr’s soul, in peace," said Erdogan, who had forged close ties with Mursi. Relations between Turkey and Egypt have been virtually non-existent since the Egyptian military, then led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in 2013 ousted Islamist president Mursi. Sisi has since become president.

Erdogan has strongly denounced Mursi’s ouster and called for the release of Muslim Brotherhood prisoners in Egypt. Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan again took aim at Sisi, calling him a "tyrant" who took power in a "coup" and who has trampled on democracy.

"The West has remained silent," Erdogan said. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "The coup moved him (Mursi) away from the power but his memory will not be erased."

