Firing injures two during Canadian team’s celebration of NBA victory

Toronto: A giant parade to celebrate the Toronto Raptors winning their first National Basketball Association title was marred Monday by a shooting behind the downtown stage at Nathan Phillips Square — which left two people badly injured and sent revelers fleeing in panic.

A crowd estimated at more than one million people gathered across downtown Toronto for a parade in tribute of the team, but the victory rally at the jam-packed square was briefly halted by gunshots. Toronto police tweeted that two victims had serious but not life-threatening injuries, two people were in custody as a result of the incident and two firearms had been recovered.

Footage shared on social media showed dozens of people scattering from the area behind the stage.But with a crowd of 65,000 packing the square, the celebration went on with only a delay of about two minutes, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joining the team on stage to celebrate the Raptors´ success. “Raptors fans, every day you showed what Canada is made of, people who believe,” Trudeau told the rally.

People had begun camping out overnight to fill the square, so many that police told people to avoid the area. Subway stations were closed to limit access.The Raptors beat defending champion Golden State 114-110 on Thursday in California to capture the best-of-seven National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals four games to two. “It´s amazing,” Raptors star Kawhi Leonard said. “Everybody is out. I don´t think anybody went to work today. Everybody got the day off. Look at it. It´s crazy.