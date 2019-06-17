India blocks Kashmiri song on YouTube

ISLAMABAD: In another act of suppression of freedom of speech, the Indian government has got blocked on YouTube the official song of a game developed to pay tribute to martyred Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani and Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader Asia Andrabi and to highlight the Kashmiri struggle on the digital media.

Kashmir Intifada, the game and the website, was developed by ‘The Digital Intelligence’. The purpose was to develop insight about the oppression by Indian forces against the unarmed Kashmiri people and the ever-increasing Indian brutalities in the occupied region. It also aimed at exposing the agenda of Ajit Doval as he tries to install ISIS in Kashmir. The official song of the game was becoming highly popular among the Kashmiri as well as the Indian youth.