IGP Punjab seeks report of four killings

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of murder of four persons in a fight over issue of cutting trees and directed DPO Khushab to submit the report immediately. DPO Khushab has submitted an initial report of the matter to IG Punjab.

According to the report, a fight arose between two parties namely Sana-ullah and Habib-ullah in the area of Ganjiyal north Dera Theethiya, Qaid Abad over cutting of trees in which batons, sticks, bricks and fire arms were used. Three persons from plaintiff’s side died on the spot whereas one person of another party died at the hospital.