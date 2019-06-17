Govt believes in equal distribution of resources: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government believes in equitable distribution of available resources.

In a statement issued here Monday, Usman Buzdar said the rights of people of South Punjab had been abused in past but it is now time for compensation. He assured that funds allocated for South Punjab would neither be used in any other project nor any other city or province as Punjab Cabinet had accorded approval to this decision.

The chief minister said that the incumbent government had allocated 35 percent in development budget for South Punjab. He said in previous tenure deprivation of South Punjab extolled but it is for sure that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fulfill the promises made with the people and will complete sustainable development in southern Punjab.