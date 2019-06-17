close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

Sindh minister resigns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Sindh Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperation Abdul Bari Pitafi has resigned as a minister of the provincial government. Abdul Bari Pitafi is MPA of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party from the constituency PS-19 Ghotki. He submitted his resignation to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Abdul Bari Pitafi is the PPP’s likely covering candidate in the upcoming by-election on the National Assembly seat in Ghokti. Earlier, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Sports and Industries Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar resigned to contest the upcoming by-election in the province.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan