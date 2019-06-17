Sindh minister resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Sindh Minister for Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperation Abdul Bari Pitafi has resigned as a minister of the provincial government. Abdul Bari Pitafi is MPA of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party from the constituency PS-19 Ghotki. He submitted his resignation to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. Abdul Bari Pitafi is the PPP’s likely covering candidate in the upcoming by-election on the National Assembly seat in Ghokti. Earlier, Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Sports and Industries Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar resigned to contest the upcoming by-election in the province.
